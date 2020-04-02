Telangana: Health workers, police employees to get full pay with incentives

Health workers and police employees in Telangana to get full pay along with incentives for March in recognition to their service to check the spread of coronavirus, said the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to announce the incentives after a high-level meeting late on Wednesday night. However, the incentive will be announced by the CM in a day or two. Health Minister Eatala Rajender, health secretary Shanti Kumari, state chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, finance secretary Ramakrishna Rao attended the meeting at Pragati Bhavan.

He asked the minister and officials to intensify the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus by tracing the suspected coronavirus patients. The CM also asked to enhance the medical teams and expand the health services along with the new quarantine centres if necessary.

KCR asked the officials to submit a report of the people who returned to the state after attending Markaz in Delhi. He further advised the officials to track the mobile phones of those 160 people who are yet to be traced.