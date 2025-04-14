  • Menu
Telangana: Heatwave Alert Issued as Temperatures Soar to 44°C

Highlights

The IMD Hyderabad has issued a heatwave warning for several districts in Telangana, with temperatures expected to rise between 41°C and 44°C over the next five days.

Districts Under Heatwave Alert:

  • Bhadradri Kothagudem
  • Khammam
  • Adilabad
  • Jagtial
  • Kumaram Bheem Asifabad
  • Mancherial
  • Nizamabad

Also, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in these districts:

  • Mulugu
  • Nalgonda
  • Suryapet
  • Mahabubabad
  • Warangal
  • Hanamkonda
  • Jangaon

(Also includes Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam)

In other districts, including Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 36°C and 40°C.

The weather department warns of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in isolated places.

A gradual temperature rise of 2°C to 3°C is expected over the next three days.

Hyderabad Temperature Data (TSDPS):

LB Nagar recorded the highest at 40.1°C.

Kapra, Uppal, Hayathnagar, and Saroornagar each recorded 40°C.

Most other areas in Hyderabad ranged from 39°C to 39.8°C.

Experts have also raised concerns about Urban Heat Islands and rising Wet Bulb Temperatures, which could worsen summer conditions in cities like Hyderabad.

sidekick