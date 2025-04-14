Live
Telangana: Heatwave Alert Issued as Temperatures Soar to 44°C
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a heatwave warning for multiple districts in Telangana.
The IMD Hyderabad has issued a heatwave warning for several districts in Telangana, with temperatures expected to rise between 41°C and 44°C over the next five days.
Districts Under Heatwave Alert:
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Khammam
- Adilabad
- Jagtial
- Kumaram Bheem Asifabad
- Mancherial
- Nizamabad
Also, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in these districts:
- Mulugu
- Nalgonda
- Suryapet
- Mahabubabad
- Warangal
- Hanamkonda
- Jangaon
(Also includes Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam)
In other districts, including Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 36°C and 40°C.
The weather department warns of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in isolated places.
A gradual temperature rise of 2°C to 3°C is expected over the next three days.
Hyderabad Temperature Data (TSDPS):
LB Nagar recorded the highest at 40.1°C.
Kapra, Uppal, Hayathnagar, and Saroornagar each recorded 40°C.
Most other areas in Hyderabad ranged from 39°C to 39.8°C.
Experts have also raised concerns about Urban Heat Islands and rising Wet Bulb Temperatures, which could worsen summer conditions in cities like Hyderabad.