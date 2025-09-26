  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Heavy Rain Continues in Districts; Night Showers Expected in Hyderabad

Telangana Heavy Rain Continues in Districts; Night Showers Expected in Hyderabad
x

Telangana Heavy Rain Continues in Districts; Night Showers Expected in Hyderabad

Highlights

Telangana districts including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, and Nirmal to receive scattered heavy downpours over the next 2 hours. Hyderabad sees a brief rain break before more showers at night. Stay updated with Telangana weather alerts.

Scattered heavy downpours will continue in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, and Nirmal for the next 2 hours.

More rain spells are expected in Central Telangana as the night progresses.

In Hyderabad, the intense rain has finally moved away. Expect a short break of 1 to 2 hours.

More rain is forecast in Hyderabad later during the night.

Stay safe and stay updated!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick