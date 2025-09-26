Telangana Heavy Rain Continues in Districts; Night Showers Expected in Hyderabad

Scattered heavy downpours will continue in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, and Nirmal for the next 2 hours.

More rain spells are expected in Central Telangana as the night progresses.

In Hyderabad, the intense rain has finally moved away. Expect a short break of 1 to 2 hours.

More rain is forecast in Hyderabad later during the night.

Stay safe and stay updated!