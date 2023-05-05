Telangana: Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad City on Thursday night

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city on Thursday night leaving many areas flooded and disrupted normal life halting vehicular traffic. Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Yousufguda, Manikonda, Tolichowk and Gachibowli areas received torrential rain and motorists faced difficulties due to heavy rains in the city. Also, there was heavy rain in Shakepet, Narsinghi, Mehidipatnam, Kukatpally and other places.

However, the weather department officials have warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Hyderabad further. Residents of the city have been advised to be alert and not come out. GHMC officials set up a toll-free number for help due to heavy rain. If there are any problems, the officials advised to contact the toll free number 040-29555500.

Untimely rains are lashing Telugu states. Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms and gusty winds have disrupted farmers. Crops are heavily damaged due to untimely rains in dry season and rice farmers are said to be out of profit.The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of more rains due to surface circulation from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu continues over Telangana and Karnataka. The Meteorological Department has said that a low pressure area will form in Southeast Bay of Bengal by 8th of this month.



