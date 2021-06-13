Rain alert to two Telugu states amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Meteorological department officials say that heavy rains are expected in Telugu states on Sunday and Monday. Depression in the Bay of Bengal is continuing steadily along the coasts of West Bengal and northern Odisha. It is likely to strengthen further in the next two to three days and move westwards in a north-westerly direction over Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

In addition, thundershowers and lightning are expected along the north coast in the next two days as the southwest monsoon expands. A chance of heavy rains is expected in some places too. On the other hand, moderate rains are expected in one or two places in the Rayalaseema area. Due to the low-pressure effect, Telangana will also receive heavy rains in the next two days in several districts. The highest rainfall was recorded in 6 joint districts. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has also spread across the state.



In addition, yesterday, the north-western basin extended from the low-lying area over southern Chhattisgarh, Vidharba and north-central Maharashtra to the Arabian Sea. With this, heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Kumarakom, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri districts today. Nizamabad, Jagittala, Sirisilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban and some parts of Warangal Rural districts are likely to receive rains too.



Adilabad, Komaran Bheem, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Peddapalli and Bhupalpally districts are likely to receive heavy rains tomorrow, officials said. Thundershowers and thunderstorms are expected in some areas. Winds are expected to be 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.