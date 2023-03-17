Telangana: Heavy rains lashes Hyderabad City, IMD predicts more rains

Greater Hyderabad on Thursday night has witnessed heavy rains and is expected to receive more rains in the next three days. With the heavy rains, the weather in the city has suddenly cooled down and people were scared of thundering clouds.



The denizens of Gachibowli, Yusufguda, Somajiguda, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Katedan, Rajendranagar, Hayatnagar, Pedda Amberpet and other areas faced difficulties due to rain.



With the formation of trough from West Bengal to Odisha via Jharkhand, the moist winds are blowing from Bay of Bengal towards the state due to the influence of another trough from North Tamil Nadu via Karnataka to Konkan coast.



Against this backdrop, the Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of rain in many places today and tomorrow.