Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has accepted a lunch motion petition filed on behalf of Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the high-profile Formula-E case, where he has been listed as Accused No. 1 (A-1).
The petition requests the court to allow a lawyer to be present during the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) interrogation of KTR. The High Court is set to hear the petition later this afternoon, marking a critical development in the ongoing investigation.
The Formula-E case has drawn significant attention due to allegations of financial irregularities and quid pro quo arrangements involving major corporations and political entities. KTR's legal team argues that the presence of a lawyer during questioning is essential to ensure a fair process.
The High Court’s decision in the afternoon session is expected to shape the course of the investigation. Meanwhile, the ACB continues to probe the case, which has already led to multiple raids and intensified scrutiny of high-ranking officials and private companies.