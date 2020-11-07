Telangana High Court directs EC to extend graduate voters’ enrolment deadline

Hyderabad : On Friday, the High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a plea filed by Advocate TV Ramesh that the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana has concluded the procedure for preparation of the electoral rolls for Graduate Constituencies, which will deprive many eligible voters.

The Petitioner Counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar informed the court that the petitioner had approached the CEO, Telangana requesting him to extend the date.

The Election Commission informed the court that it will issue a fresh notification for enrolment from December 1 to December 31 2020. For fresh enrolment, those who used to apply through Form 18, can now apply through Form 6 and 7.

Moreover, the EC informed the Court that it will extend the deadline of Graduates Voters Enrolment From December 1st to December 31, 2020. The High Court recorded the explanation of EC and disposed of the petition. Meanwhile Election Commission's deadline for voters' registration to the two Graduate MLC elections ended at 12 midnight on Friday. State authorities stated that no directions were received to extend the deadline from New Delhi.

RGV's 'Murder' movie to release with conditions

On Friday, the High Court directed the "Murder" movie team to release the film by following certain conditions. The Court reprimanded film maker Ram Gopal Varma for using actual names of victims in his movie – 'Murder'.

The movie is based on the honour killing of Pranay who was murdered by his wife's family in broad daylight. It is known that Pranay's wife Amrutha filed a case in the Nalgonda court seeking to stop the movie from being released. Now, the High Court lifted the stay order issued by the Nalgonda court.

Based on a petition filed by the victim's wife, the VII Additional District Judge, Nalgonda directed the film maker to refrain from releasing the movie. Aggrieved by the same, Ram Gopal Varma approached the court. Counsel for RGV informed the court that the film was fictitious.