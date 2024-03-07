Telangana High Court dismisses appointment MLCs under governor's quota

The Telangana High Court has struck down the appointment of MLCs under the state governor's quota, including the appointments of Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan. The court ordered the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to reconsider the appointments of Dasoju Shravan and Satyanarayana during the previous government.

The High Court emphasized that the Governor should adhere to the decisions of the Council of Ministers and that any new appointments of MLCs should be reviewed by the cabinet. The court also mentioned that the Governor cannot override the decisions made by the cabinet under Article 171.

The court's decision has raised questions about the appointment process of MLCs in Telangana and has called for a reconsideration of the selection criteria. The rejected MLCs, Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan, will not be able to serve in their appointed positions as a result of the High Court ruling.