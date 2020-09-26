Telangana High Court hears writ on Secretariat construction activity

Hyderabad: On Friday, the High Court division bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a Writ Petition filed by Tahreek Muslim Shabban, represented by its President Mohd.

Mushtaq Mallik sought to direct the State Government not to carry out any construction activity over the Wakf Land admeasuring approximately 700 Sq Yards belonging to Two Mosques and A temple in Secretariat premises.

The Court directed the Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad to accept notices on behalf of respondents.

The registry is directed to tag the plea with the batch of petitions and adjourned the matter to October 15.

