Live
- Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025
- People see red as prices of greens shoot up due to non-stop rainfall
- Rail users in Mangaluru seek swift action on long-pending demands
- Supervisor threatens workers with toy pistol
- Digital debt trap claims another life
- As KRS nears peak capacity, Mandya farmers rejoice
- Chennai engineer held for sending bomb threats to Udupi school
- Vijay Kotian awarded for celebrating cultural unity
- ED Raids 18 Places in Karnataka Over Engineering Seat Scam
- AP to become Aerospace and Defence Hub with new policy: Nara Lokesh
Telangana High Court Orders Local Body Elections Within Three Months
Highlights
In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the High Court of Telangana mandated the state government and the State Election Commission to conduct Gram Panchayat elections within the next three months.
In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the High Court of Telangana mandated the state government and the State Election Commission to conduct Gram Panchayat elections within the next three months.
The verdict was delivered by Justice T. Madhavi Devi, following the conclusion of arguments on six petitions concerning the local body elections, which were reserved for judgement on Monday.
The court’s decision underscores the urgency of facilitating democratic processes at the grassroots level. This ruling prompts the state authorities to prepare for the upcoming elections, aiming to enhance local governance and representation in the region.
Next Story