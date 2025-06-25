  • Menu
Telangana High Court Orders Local Body Elections Within Three Months

In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the High Court of Telangana mandated the state government and the State Election Commission to conduct Gram Panchayat elections within the next three months.

The verdict was delivered by Justice T. Madhavi Devi, following the conclusion of arguments on six petitions concerning the local body elections, which were reserved for judgement on Monday.

The court’s decision underscores the urgency of facilitating democratic processes at the grassroots level. This ruling prompts the state authorities to prepare for the upcoming elections, aiming to enhance local governance and representation in the region.

