Telangana High Court questions govt on measures taken to rescue migrant labourers

Hyderabad: The division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Tuesday while adjudicating a PIL seeking direction to the Telangana government to take care of the lakhs of migrant labour, stranded in different pockets of the Telangana State by providing them with essential food articles, medicine, shelter and financial assistance, directed the Telangana government to file a comprehensive report on the steps taken by it to rescue the poor migrant labour during this lockdown period. Advocate General BS Prasad submitted the latest report on the steps taken by the Telangana government in taking care of the migrant labour.



The report said that the Telangana government identified more than 3 lakh migrant labour, out of which the more than 2 lakh migrant labour has been provided shelter, food articles, medicine and financial aid and further assured the court that the government., will tirelessly come to the aid of the migrant labour subject to its financial capacity, in days to come.

Chief Justice Chauhan, after hearing the contents of the counsel for the petitioner said, "this court directs the Telangana government to inform as to the concrete steps taken by it in providing essential food items, groceries made available to them during this lockdown."

The bench ordered to file a comprehensive report by 08-05-2020.