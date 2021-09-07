Telangana High Court questions govt. on measures taken up for Ganesh immersion

Telangana: Telangana high court on Tuesday questioned the state government on its stand on Ganesh immersion in the view of COVID-19 and prevent environment pollution. It also dissatisfied over the GHMC on submission of report on Ganesh immersion 10 minutes before hearing.

"It seems the government has no interest to resolve the issues pertaining to the Ganesh immersion," the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the advocate Venu Madhav asking the court to cancel the Ganesh immersion in Hussain Sagar following which the court directed the concerned departments to file a report.

It also questioned the GHMC as to why it is turning a blind eye on the guidelines issued by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and expressed discontent for not submitting the report on the measures being taken up to prevent public gathering during the immersion.