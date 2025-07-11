Telangana High Court Rejects Fee Hike for Private Engineering Colleges — Demand for CSE Seats Soars

Private engineering colleges' request to increase fees was rejected by the Telangana High Court. The High Court has issued interim orders rejecting the request of private colleges to increase fees. It has directed the Fees Control Committee to fix engineering fees within six weeks. There is strong demand for seats in private engineering colleges in the state. Parents are willing to pay any amount for a Computer Science Engineering (CSE) seat in top colleges. Since there are not enough seats to meet this demand, management is profiting from the situation. However, in some colleges, even if the fee is paid, there is no guarantee of getting a seat without a good rank.

In the management quota, competition exists only for seats in computer science-related courses. There are 1.18 lakh seats in 175 engineering colleges across the state. Out of these, more than 60 percent are in computer science and related courses. Last year, a total of 1,07,160 seats were filled — 79,224 in the convener quota and 27,936 in the management quota. Although there are 175 colleges in the state, demand is concentrated in only 15 or 20 colleges. As a result, these colleges are charging very high fees.

It has become difficult for students to get seats in popular courses like CSE at good colleges. Due to this, parents are willing to spend large amounts on their children's future. Many are paying lakhs for management quota seats. Consequently, CSE-related seats in top colleges are being sold for Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 20 lakhs. In less reputed colleges, fees range from Rs. 8 lakhs to Rs. 12 lakhs.