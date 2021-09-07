Telangana High Court slams Centre, State over farm flood relief delay

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday expressed displeasure that the Centre and the State governments failed to release funds for flood relief to farmers.

On a petition, on failure to provide relief funds to the State, the High Court made some serious observations. Expressing concern over the floods that caused damage to farmers it directed that funds be released immediately.

"The Centre and the State Governments are ignoring to release funds towards farm flood relief", the HC said. The court sought to know the cause for the delay in filing counters on the same

"The governments are trying to ignore the issue and not paying interest to give funds in this regard. The constitutional bench sought the governments to expedite the process and release funds for the same. The court pulled up the AG for his absence and instructed him to attend the next hearing in the case. It postponed the case to September 8 for the next hearing.