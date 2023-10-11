Telangana: Huge quantity of gold seized from a vehicle in Rajendranagar

Amid the Election Code, the police have intensified their checks and inspections throughout the state. These measures have resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of cash and gold. On Wednesday morning, the police conducted vehicle checks in Attapur, under Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. During this operation, 50 tolas of gold were seized from a vehicle as the occupants failed to produce proper documents. The value of the seized gold is estimated to be around Rs. 30 lakhs. The confiscated gold has been handed over to Income Tax (IT) officials.









Furthermore, in line with the implementation of the Election Code, the police are ensuring strong security in the three commissionerates of Hyderabad. Regular vehicle inspections are being carried out as part of these security measures. On Tuesday, a large-scale Hawala racket was uncovered in Banjara Hills, where an undisclosed amount of money worth Rs. 3.35 crore was seized from a car.

Searches are ongoing in various areas, including Secunderabad, Shankarpally, Ibrahimpatnam, Abids, Mehidipatnam, Dilsukhnagar, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Gachibowli, and others.