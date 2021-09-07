Telangana: Huge surge in document fees & user charges

Shamshabad: The State government, which has recently increased registration charges and stamp duty on lands, houses and other assets, put additional burden on the people by doubling the existing fees and charges. Commissioner of Registration and Stamps V Seshadri has recently issued internal orders giving effect to the hike from the second of this month (September).

Registration fees of societies have also been increased along with general purchase and sale transactions. A fee of Rs 2,000 has been fixed for registration of societies under the Telangana Registrations Act-2021. A fee of Rs 500 per annum has been fixed for keeping the documents in the custody of the Registrar along with the inspection of the societies. Similarly, under the Chit Fund Act, 1982, Rs 3,500 will be charged for registration of lottery tickets up to Rs 5 lakh.

The officials of Department of Stamps and Registrations estimated that the increase in document fees and user charges will generate significant additional revenue for the government. At least one lakh transactions will be made every month for registration of non-agricultural lands and properties. Following the increase in the document fee for these transactions from Rs 100 to Rs 500, Department of Registration and Stamps will get an additional income of Rs 4 crore per month, which means that there will be an additional revenue of at least Rs 50 crore per annum under the document charges alone.

Document Type Old charge (in Rs) Inflated charge (in Rs) Ratification 1,000 2,000 Mortgage 2,000 2,000 SPA 1,000 3,000 GPA 1,000 5,000 Private Attendance 1,000 10,000 Will 1,000 3,000 Will Inquiry 1,000 5,000 Registration Document 100 500 (If document exceeds 15 pages, Rs. 5,000 per page) Market Value Certificate 10 100 Certified Copy 200 500 EC 100 500



