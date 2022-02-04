Telangana: I see more crowds at pubs than weekly markets, quips CJ

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Thursday refused to stay the memo issued by the State government through which all schools across the State were opened physically on February 1.



The court also directed the State government to provide all facilities to those students unable to attend the schools physically to attend online classes.

Senior Counsel Ravichander sought a stay on the decision of the State government to reopen the schools on the ground that there was no vaccination for children yet, no sufficient infrastructure, space in government schools enabling students to maintain social distancing and proper mechanism in place enabling them to study online. He sought a direction from the court to the State government to issue instructions to all schools to permit students to study through online as well as physical.

The Chief Justice, while disagreeing with the contentions of the Senior Counsel observed, "Students can pursue studies in online mode in Hyderabad city, but what will happen to schools located in villages... the school does not even have a table and a chair to sit and you want the infrastructure there, which is not there.. we are not dealing with the schools in US or Delhi. we are dealing with the schools located in small villages where children sit on ground with a black board and you are talking about virtual classes in such schools."

The CJ further made it clear that the court will not impose any restrictions on the weekly bazaars or markets as poor villagers eke out their livelihood during the bazaars. He, however, directed the Commissioner, GHMC to ensure that social distancing was maintained and people wear masks during the weekly bazaars. Stating that he sees more crowd at pubs and bars in the city than weekly bazaars, the CJ suggested the petitioners to not to target the poor who earn their bread through weekly markets.

The CJ adjourned the batch of petitions to February 28, directing the State government to file a fresh status report and further directed it to ensure that strict compliance of all Covid-19 appropriate-behaviour was followed scrupulously by the people in all religious congregations, especially at the upcoming Medaram Jatara.