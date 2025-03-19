Telangana Increases Home Department Budget by 6.52%, Focuses on Tech-Driven Policing and Drug Control

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has raised the budget for the Home Department to ₹10,188 crore for 2025-26, an increase of ₹624 crore (6.52%) from the previous year’s ₹9,564 crore. This accounts for around 3.35% of the state’s total budget of ₹3,04,965 crore.

Announcing the allocation, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government remains committed to modernising policing through technology and strengthening measures to tackle drug-related crimes. The additional funds will be used for advanced surveillance systems, digital crime tracking, and improved forensic capabilities to enhance public safety.

Efforts to curb drug abuse will also receive attention, with stricter enforcement and awareness campaigns planned. The increased funding is expected to support infrastructure upgrades, training, and welfare programmes for law enforcement personnel.

With a focus on security and crime prevention, the government’s investment aims to make policing more efficient and reinforce law and order across Telangana.