Telangana initiatives made self-reliant: KTR

Hyderabad: Claiming that the Covid crisis has opened up many business opportunities, Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said the policies and initiatives taken up by the government projected Telangana as a role model for self-reliant in various sectors in the country.



During a conversation with Google India Country Head Sanjay Gupta at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership (virtual) Summit 'US-India week 2020: Navigating New Challenges', the minister said Telangana is the only state which allows for a self-certification-based system for approvals and clearances in India.

Hyderabad has claimed its rightful place on the global innovation map and has captured the imagination of global leadership. "Telangana has also clearly defined its vision to be a global leader in emerging technologies including AI (Artificial Intelligence) and has made rapid strides towards achieving the vision," KTR said, adding that the government has declared 2020 as the Year of AI to accelerate AI readiness and develop a conducive AI innovation ecosystem in the state, opening new avenues of Artificial Intelligence led innovation for social impact – especially in the public sector.

KTR explained the role of the Telangana government in transforming the State and Hyderabad into an innovation hub and the favorite destination for global companies."The innovation ecosystem model which consists of organizations like T-Hub, TSIC, We-Hub, T Works, and RICH who work actively with academia, industry, and government departments to spur innovation is considered as one of the best models in the country," said the minister.