Telangana: Inter, degree admissions in Gurukul institutions

Hyderabad: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Gurukul Educational Institutions Society has invited applications for admission to the first year Intermediate and degree courses for 2022-23 academic year. The entrance test will be conducted June 5 for selection of candidates.

Junior colleges (English medium): total number of colleges:138 (68 for boys and 70 for girls); groups: MPC, BiPC, CEC, HEC, MEC and vocational courses. Women's degree college: 1 (English medium): courses: BSc (MPC), BSc (MSCS), B. Sc (MPCS), BSc (BZC), BSc (BBC).

The selection of students will be based on merit in entrance test and reservations. Applications are to be sent online by May 22. Hall tickets can be downloaded by May 28. For details students may to visit website: mjptbcwreis.cgg.gov.in.