Telangana: Inter exams for promoted students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is giving final touches to the action plan to conduct Intermediate first year examination from October 25.

Early in April this year, the State government had promoted all the first year students without conducting examinations. The decision was taken due to the prevailing Covid pandemic situation. The students were informed while promoting that the first year examinations would be held as and when the situation improves. Accordingly, the TSBIE has decided to conduct the first year Inter examinations, for the students who were promoted and currently are pursuing the second year, from October 25 to November 2. The examinations will be held only during the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon.

Speaking to The Hans India, TSBIE officials said that steps have been taken to arrange examination centres for about 4.7 lakh students, including the vocational course students.

The District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEO) have been asked to physically verify all the earlier identified examination centres and ensure that all Covid-19 protocols were in place, said a TSBIE official. Accordingly the officials inspected the centres.

Further, only those who have already completed two doses of Covid vaccination are being given first priority in deploying for examination duties at the centre.

As announced earlier the question papers will be restricted to only 70 per cent of the syllabus with the number of choices to answer questions increased.

Regarding the safety aspects, sanitation of benches, doors and windows will be done on a daily basis before and after every examination.

Students and staff will be allowed into the examination centres only after the temperature screening with thermal guns. Wearing masks by students and staff would be mandatory. One or two rooms in the identified examination centres are going to be allotted for students with suspected symptoms. While physical and social distancing is mandatory every centre will have an ANM staff nurse on all the days of examinations to attend in case of any emergencies. Besides, three senior officials from the TSBIE under its Secretary Omar Jaleel will be monitoring the examinations on a daily basis.