Telangana inter marks memo available on official site, download now

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Highlights

Four days after the declaration of intermediate second-year results

Four days after the declaration of intermediate second-year results, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released a marks memo on its official website.

Students can download the memo from tsbie.cgg.gov.in and can raise the objections with the college principal or Mail ID (helpdeskie@telangana.gov.in) or through the website (http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in) by July 10, said Telangana inter-board secretary Omar Jaleel.

The intermediate results were released on June 28. A total of 4,51,585 students are declared as pass, of which 2,28,754 are girls and 2,22,831 are boys. The students have been allotted first-year marks in few subjects and in the practicals, they have been given full marks. Students who failed in the exams last year were given a minimum mark of 35 per cent.

Degree classes to begin from Sep 1

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that degree (UG) classes from September 1. A meeting was held by the TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy on Thursday on degree admissions and commencement of classes.

