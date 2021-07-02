Telangana inter marks memo available on official site, download now

Four days after the declaration of intermediate second-year results, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released a marks memo on its official website.

Students can download the memo from tsbie.cgg.gov.in and can raise the objections with the college principal or Mail ID (helpdeskie@telangana.gov.in) or through the website (http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in) by July 10, said Telangana inter-board secretary Omar Jaleel.

The intermediate results were released on June 28. A total of 4,51,585 students are declared as pass, of which 2,28,754 are girls and 2,22,831 are boys. The students have been allotted first-year marks in few subjects and in the practicals, they have been given full marks. Students who failed in the exams last year were given a minimum mark of 35 per cent.

Degree classes to begin from Sep 1

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that degree (UG) classes from September 1. A meeting was held by the TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy on Thursday on degree admissions and commencement of classes.