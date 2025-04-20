Telangana Inter results on April 22

Hyderabad:The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said that the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March 2025, will be released on April 22.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency said that the results will be released by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister in the presence of Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Transport & Backward Classes Welfare.

The students can access their results on the official TGBIE website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in. For grievances, students may contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and [email protected].