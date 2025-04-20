  • Menu
Telangana Inter results on April 22

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said that the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March 2025, will be released on April 22.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency said that the results will be released by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister in the presence of Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Transport & Backward Classes Welfare.

The students can access their results on the official TGBIE website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in. For grievances, students may contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and [email protected].

