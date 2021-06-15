Telangana: Inter Results Will Be Out In A Week

Good news to all the Telangana Inter students! Intermediate Board Secretary Umar Jalil said the intermediate results would be released in another week. Speaking to the media recently, he made several key remarks on online classes.

Online classes for inter-secondary students will be conducted from July 1, as well as classes for first-year students from mid-July after the end of 1st-year admissions. Umar Jalil has warned that strict action will be taken if colleges collect fees from students before the start of the academic year.



As in the previous year, online classes will be conducted based on 70% of the syllabus for the 2021-22 academic year. According to the sources, the Inter Board has decided to set up digital libraries in colleges for students who do not have TVs and smartphones. Already 200 private colleges have been permitted in this regard.

