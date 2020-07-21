Telangana: Irrigation department is now WRD, CM KCR okays revamp of department

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation department has been rechristened as Water Resources Department (WRD) and the entire wing is set be overhauled in tune with the requirements of irrigation needs. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a high level meeting with Irrigation officials on Monday took the policy decision of makeover of entire Irrigation department.



The Chief Minister also decided to create a mechanism ensuring 4 TMC of water from river Godavari and 3 TMC of water from Krishna for irrigation needs every day.

As part of the revamp, the administrative system in the irrigation wing will be decentralised. More number of irrigation zones will be created and Chief Engineer (CE) will head each zone. The CE will be given all powers to look after the major, medium, minor irrigation projects, reservoirs, ponds and water bodies. The CM also announced recruitment of 1000 workers if required. Under new administrative system, three Engineer In Chiefs (General, Administration and Operations) will be appointed.

Taking up of works of irrigation projects under employment guarantee scheme and the construction of guest houses at project reservoirs and camp offices at every CE office were among the important decisions taken in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the maintenance of all pump houses at lift irrigation project sites will be handed over to the Energy department. KCR approved the recommendation made by the official committee on the revamping of irrigation department and also made some suggestions. He instructed officials to hold a workshop before overhauling the Irrigation department.