Telangana Jagruthi celebrates Bhogi

Karimnagar: Three-day Sankranti festivities began on a colourful note across the united Karimnagar district on Wednesday. The representatives of Telangana Jagruthi youth wing conducted a bonfire programme under the leadership of their convenor V Srinivas on Bhogi, the first day of Sankranthi festivital at Godavarikhani chowrasta in Peddapalli. Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Bangi Anil Kumar attended as the chief guest and lighted the fire.



Speaking on the occasion, V Srinivas said that as per the orders of Telangana Jagruthi founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Sankranti festivities are being organised on a grand note in Godavarikhani constituency. He said Telangana Jagruthi will always strive to protect the culture and tradition of Telangana ans as part of it, they conducted the festive events on a grand note across the State. He wished all the people to live with good health and prosperity on Sankranthi festival.

Telangana Jagruthi representatives Sadanandam, Rajesh, Venu, Ramesh, Prathap, Vishwa Vani, Lakshman, Raju, Kanaka Raju, Ashok, Ravinder, Kiran, Ojja Kumar, Keshav, Tirupati, Md Raheem and Sampath were present along with others.