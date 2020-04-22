Telangana Jagruti leaders perform last rites of Nizamabad native at Mecca

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti stepped in to perform the last rites of a Nizamabad native Mohammad Ajmatullah who died because of corona in Saudi Arabia as his family members could not take it up because of curfew imposed there.



The Telangana Jagruti leaders took the responsibility to complete the funeral as per the rules of Saudi Arabia at Mecca. Ajmatullah was working in Saudi Arabia for the last 35 years and recently he was suffering from fever. There were no symptoms of corona earlier but upon the advice of friends, he joined a hospital in Saudi and was under treatment and succumbed to corona. His four sons, who were in different locations, could not join the funeral because of curfew.

On receiving a request, former Nizamabad MP and Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha conveyed to the Saudi Arabia Jagruti leader Mauzam Ali, who also agreed for performing the last rites. The family members of Ajmatullah, who could not attend the funeral thanked Mauzam Ali for his gesture.