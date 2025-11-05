Telangana joins All-India Tiger Estimation 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department has invited enthusiastic participation in the All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026 — the world’s largest wildlife monitoring programme, led by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The AITE 2026 will cover over 8.27 lakh sq. km across India’s diverse landscapes, involving more than 65,000 forest beats nationwide. Telangana, known for its rich deciduous forests, unique biodiversity, and critical corridors connecting Central and Southern India, will contribute data from over 3,000 forest beats covering more than 26,000 sq. km — one of the highest for any single state in the Deccan region.

The initiative aims to track tiger populations, monitor wildlife habitats, and strengthen conservation efforts.

Forest officials in Telangana have encouraged volunteers, researchers, and local communities to actively support this massive wildlife monitoring programme.