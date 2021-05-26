Telangana: Junior Doctors Decided To Go On Strike On May 26

Amid the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, the junior doctors shocked the Telangana government, as they decided to go on a strike from today on May 26, seeking a solution to a long list of pending problems. The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association has announced that they are boycotting all functions except emergency services. As part of the implementation of the demands, the representatives of the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association gave a strike notice to the state medical education director Ramesh Reddy on the 10th of this month. They made it clear that they will be going on a strike due to a lack of response from the government, although the notice made it clear that their demands should be resolved within 15 days. Junior Doctor representatives say that during the visit of CM KCR Gandhi to the hospital, he said that the Government will solve the problems of Junior doctors. They also revealed that they are going on strike under unavoidable circumstances.

The medical services in medical colleges are disturbed by the strike of junior doctors. Currently, the rush in the wards of non-Covid-19 services is also creating the problem. Junior doctors have announced that they will boycott all duties from the 28th of this month unless the government responds within two days. There are nearly six thousand junior doctors and up to another thousand senior residents in the state. The services of Junior doctors are crucial in government teaching hospitals.

On the other hand, along with the strike of junior doctors, the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association has also announced that it is going on strike. It has already given strike notice. They revealed that they will only attend emergency and ICU services. They said all kinds of duties would be boycotted from the 27th of this month unless there is a clear assurance from the government.

Medical health officials have directed the concerned principals, directors, and superintendents to take alternative measures in the wake of the junior doctors' strike. They clarified that appropriate precautions should be taken to ensure that a new medical roster is created without difficulty in providing other medical services.