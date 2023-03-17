Telangana: KCR expresses shock over Swapnalok fire accident, announces Ex-gratia

Chief Minister KCR expressed shock over the fire incident at Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He announced an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh for the deceased and directed the concerned officials to provide better treatment to the injured.



He said that the government will support the families of the deceased and the injured in all ways. CM KCR advised Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to be at the field level and examine the situation and take necessary measures.

Meanwhile, six people lost their lives in a massive fire accident in Secunderabad's Swapnalok Complex on Thursday and 12 people escaped safely. Due to the fire, the six people who were unconscious after inhaling the surrounding smoke were taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. But as the condition had already worsened, no matter how hard the doctors tried, there was no result.

The fire started on the eighth floor and spread to the 7th, 6th and 5th floors. Firefighters immediately reached the spot and worked hard to control the fire. A total of 15 fire engines were used to bring the fire under control.