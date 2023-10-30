Live
Telangana: KCR to address at Jukkal, Bansuwada and Narayanked today
NIZAMABAD: Telangana Chief Minister KCR who addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabha in all constituencies as part of election campaign will be visiting Jukkal, Bansuwada, and Narayankhed in Medak district. They will participate in public meetings and address the people in these areas. The BRS leaders have made arrangements for public blessing meetings, with the towns adorned with pink decorations, including large cutouts and BRS flags.
Chief Minister KCR will arrive in Jukkal at 1 pm and address the gathering. Following that, he will proceed to Bansuwada, represented by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, where another meeting will be organized at the weekly market ground. After the Bansuwada meeting, CM KCR will visit Narayankhed. The BRS leaders have already made arrangements for meetings.
The venues three meeting have been turned pink with large cutouts and BRS flags. The pink colour flags can be seen everywhere, creating a festive atmosphere.