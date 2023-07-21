Live
Telangana: KCR to announce good news for govt employees
A second PRC will soon be conducted to study the salaries of government employees. At the same time, it is working to announce the interim post as well.
KCR government is likely to announce a good news to Telangana government employees. Sources said that their salary allowances will increase. A second PRC will soon be conducted to study the salaries of government employees. At the same time, it is working to announce the interim post as well.
It seems that the Government Employees Health Scheme will take key decisions on EHS as well. EHS will frame the procedures for strict implementation. The government will also make a key announcement on housing for government employees. In the next ten days, CM KCR will meet with all the trade unions. Government sources say that they will discuss these issues and decide on the procedures.