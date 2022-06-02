Telangana: KCR's rule is role model for country, says Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Telangana state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the KCR regime has become a role model for the country. Minister Puvvada unfurled the national flag at the Khammam VDOs Colony camp office as part of the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations and paid tributes to martyrs at Khammam Pavilion Grounds. Police later unfurled the national flag at the parade grounds.



On this occasion, he said that the development and welfare of the state of Telangana is flourishing. "We coordinate both development and welfare and provide a wide range of welfare schemes to every household," said Ajay Kumar adding that Chief Minister KCR was capable of providing the latest development model to the country.

Minister Puvvada wished the people of Telangana, who are celebrating the state formation Day. He lauded Telangana as the only state in the country to provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and provide Rythubandhu and Rythu Bima schemes. He alleged that the forces that could not digest the formation of the state were criticising and called on everyone to support KCR politically.