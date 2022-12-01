Telangana: Kin of 814 farmers utilised ex-gratia

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday clarified on the encashment of the ex-gratia cheques distributed to the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the farmers' agitation. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had distributed 1,010 cheques to next of kin of deceased farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

In the wake of reports in some sections of the media that the cheques distributed to farmers were not realised, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a statement said the matter was enquired into and ascertained that 814 cheques have already been encashed by the families of the deceased farmers.

The cheques have validity for three months. Some beneficiaries have not presented the cheques to their respective banks within the three month period. Necessary directions have been given to the bank to revalidate all such cheques. Officials said if further assistance is required, Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Revenue) may be contacted @ 9581992577

The Chief Secretary said "the Telangana government firmly stands behind the families of these farmers in this moment of grief and is committed that this measure of support reaches the concerned families".