Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme in urban local bodies is a big success

Hyderabad: The "Telangana ku Haritha Haram" programme in urban local bodies (ULBs) is a big success in the State. The government has exceeded the target set in 2021-22 in the plantation programme. As per the Green Action Plan, 264.81 lakh saplings were planted out of 262 .73 lakh target in 142 ULBs. Officials say the plantation target in 2022-23 in the ULBs was 251.6 lakh. Till July 72.88 lakh plantation was done.

Official statistics say that 2,290 'Pattana Prakruthi Vanalu' tree parks have been developed in all ULBs and 141 sites were identified for 'Bhruhat Pattana Prakruti Vanalu' across the State; 1125,78 km of road length has been identified for multilayer avenue plantation (MLAP) in 745 stretches and 807.78 km road length plantation was completed in 512 stretches with 22,92 lakh plants.

In the current financial year, the government earmarked Rs 263 crore towards Green budget and Rs 37. 46 crore was utilised as on August 2. The total 'Haritha Nidhi' collected from trade licences was Rs 128.87 crore; total amount remitted to the nidhi was Rs 143 crore.

Officials say that 'Haritha Shukravaram' programme is also being implemented every Friday with regular watering, weeding, basin preparation, tree guard erection, so as to ensure 100 per cent survival of plantations.