Telangana: Lawyer couple murdered in Peddapalli, old enmity suspected

A lawyer couple was brutally murdered while they were on their way to Mathani from Hyderabad. The victims were identified as Guttu Nagamani and Vaman Rao, both are working as lawyers in high court.

According to the police, the couple were attacked by unidentified assailants with sickles and knives near Ramagiri when they were heading to Mathani. The police recorded a statement from Vaman Rao before he succumbed to injuries. As per the statement, one of the attackers was identified as Kunta Srinivas from Gunjapadugu.

The police suspected that the old enmity ensued to the murder of the couple. It is learned that Kunta Srinivas had warned Vaman Rao several times for his involvement in the disputed matters.

The suspect, Srinivas is serving as mandal leader from TRS party. The police registered a case and are investigating.