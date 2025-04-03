  • Menu
Telangana Leaders Pay Homage to Freedom Fighter Doddi Komaraiah on His 98th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Telangana Armed Struggle warrior Doddi Komaraiah was honored on his 98th birth anniversary at an event held at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi today. Prominent political leaders participated in the ceremony and paid tributes by garlanding his portrait.

Among those present were Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, TPCC President & MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with Government Whips Bheerla Ilayya and Aadi Srinivas. MLAs Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and Vakiti Srihari also attended the event.

Additionally, Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal and other officials and staff members took part in the tribute ceremony.

Doddi Komaraiah is remembered as a key figure in the Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle, inspiring generations in the fight against oppression.

