Telangana leading the way in providing pensions to the disabled: Kamalakar

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Telangana is the only state in the country that is implementing pensions for the disabled in such a comprehensive way. He was speaking at a spiritual gathering of the disabled held at Padmanayaka Kalyana Mandapam on Sunday.

The Minister said that those with a perverted mind, even if all their organs are functioning, are the real cripples, while those who are born with various disabilities but have a pure heart are equal to God.

He also announced that the BRS government will provide a pension of Rs. 6016 to the disabled if it is re-elected for a third term in the state. He urged the people to vote for the BRS party and its leader, KCR, so that development and welfare schemes can continue.

City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, Library Chairman Ponnam Anil Goud, and others were present at the program.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Congress and BJP leaders are joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in large numbers because people do not trust the opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, many Congress and BJP youth from Bommakal, Malkapur, and Moghdumpur villages in the district joined the BRS party at Minister Gangula's residence. The Minister welcomed them to the party by draping them with pink scarves.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that it is commendable for people to join the BRS party after being impressed by the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government. He asked everyone to work together for the victory of the party and warned people not to be fooled by the promises of the opposition parties. He said that if the Congress party comes to power, the current difficulties will not disappear. He asserted that the BRS rule is essential for the protection of Telangana.

Mandal party president Shyamsunder Reddy, Kasarapu Srinivas Goud, Anjireddy Gangadhara Lakshmaiah, Gangadhara Chandu, Ollala Mallesham, and others were present at the event.