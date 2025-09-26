Telangana leads India in rainwater conservation

Telangana has become a leading example for the country in rainwater conservation, securing the top position in the ‘Jal Sinchai Jan Bhagidari 1.0’ rankings, as announced by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The state surpassed Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In 2024-25, Telangana undertook 5.20 lakh rainwater conservation works, the highest number in the country. The state successfully completed various projects, including check dams, soak pits, and rooftop rainwater harvesting, with the active participation of its citizens. This achievement stands out, as Telangana has surpassed even larger states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in this field. This initiative was a collaborative effort led by the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department, with the cooperation of various other departments, voluntary organisations, and individuals. The project was carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the special supervision of Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka).

Water conservation was also given top priority in the works and employment guarantee programmes undertaken by the government, which contributed to Telangana’s top ranking. In the ‘Jal Sinchai Jana Bhagidari 1.0’ rankings, eight of the 67 districts recognised nationwide were from Telangana. The state secured three districts in the Rs 2 crore cash reward category, three in the Rs 1 crore category, and two in the Rs 25 lakh category. Adilabad, Nalgonda, and Mancherial each received a reward of Rs 2 crore, while Warangal, Nirmal, and Jangaon were each awarded Rs 1 crore. Bhadradri and Mahabubnagar each received a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh.

Minister DhanasriAnasuya expressed her delight that Telangana has become a model for the country in rainwater conservation. She stated that the initiative, which focused on three key objectives—increasing groundwater levels, efficient use of rainwater, and public participation—sends another powerful message from Telangana to the rest of the nation.