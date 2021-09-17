Telangana Liberation Day: All you need to the evolution of this day

As the day marks Telangana Liberation Day, there is political turmoil over the parties in Telangana to celebrate the day. While the BJP and Congress are demanding the official celebrations of Telangana Liberation Day, the ruling TRS government is in dilemma to do so. However, putting all these politics aside we are here to brief you about the evolution of the day.

Despite India has got independence on August 15, 1947, the Hyderabad state had to wait for a period to get out from the clutches of Nizams and Razakars as they were ruling the state. The seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, who had a pact with the British has been ruling Hyderabad independently. Although the people of Hyderabad were in support to merge in India, the Nizam Nawab did not agree to the proposal.

During the rule of the Nizam, the Razakars erupted and created many atrocities on people looting money. At the instigation of the Nizam, Razakar leader Qasim Razvi challenged that he would hoist the Asaf Jahi flag over the Delhi Red Fort. Against this backdrop, the State Congress, the Communist Party, and Arya Samaj launched a struggle against the Nizam's tyrannical rule. However, all these institutions were banned by Osman Ali Khan.

Apart from Telangana, Marathwada, Hyderabad, and Karnataka were ruled by the Nizam Nawab. Believing that there will be a threat to the survival of the country if the state is not merged in the Indian Union, the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel decided to take military action against the state of Hyderabad. While the Nawab of Nizam sent a message to Pakistan for help and turned to the United Nations. The Indian Army launched the siege of the State of Hyderabad on September 13, 1948, under the name 'Operation Polo'.

The Indian army launched a siege from all over Hyderabad. In the battle, first, the army led by Nal Durg took over all the villages from the Maharashtra side. On September 14, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nirmal, Warangal, and Suryapet were captured and then returned to Hyderabad.

General DS Brar led an army that left from Tuljapur and Talmadi and AA Rudra led the army from the Madras side. Brigadier Sivadatta led the army from Karnataka respectively. As the Indian Army taking the control of each village from all directions, the people of those villages welcomed the Army. Razakars and Nizams could not withstand in front of the Indian army and within three days, the Deccan state was completely taken over by the Indian Army.

By noon on the 16th, the Indian Army was deployed in the vicinity of Hyderabad. Idrus, the commander-in-chief of the Nizam's army, surrendered out of fear of Indian military property. At around 5 pm on September 17, the Indian Army took complete control of Hyderabad. For a while, the Nizam Nawab announced on the radio that he was surrendering to the Indian government. Thus Operation Polo was completed. Since then, September 17 has been celebrated as 'Telangana Liberation Day'.