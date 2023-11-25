Live
Telangana lost more than what it gained in 10 years: Meenakshi Lekhi
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, said here on Friday that it is a “Kya hoya-Kya Paya” time to assess what Telangana gained and lost in 10 years; ‘it has lost more than what it gained’.
Addressing the media, she said election is time to assess “ourselves and what we have gained and lost in 10 years. Telangana was a surplus State after the bifurcation of united AP, but, it has now fallen into a debt trap. Majority of schemes in Telangana were launched for scamming rather than planning. The government is incapable of proper planning and implementation’.
She said the government has been appeasing one section and discriminating against others. “The four % reservations for Muslims is nothing but appeasement in gross violation of the Constitution.”
The minister reiterated that if the party comes to power in Telangana, there would be an exclusive minister to handle and coordinate with the Centre in dealing with issues faced by NRIs from State.
She accused CM KCR and MIM president Asaduddin Owisi of playing divisive politics.
Asked about Palestine and war, she responded, “We accept the two-nation theory of creation of separate Palestine and independent Israel. At the same time, what happened on October 7 (the attack on civilians in Israel by Hamas) is not acceptable. We want the war to end as well terrorism.”