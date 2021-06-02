Telangana made huge strides: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Telangana has made huge strides of development since its formation on June 2, 2014, the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a statement on the eve of formation day, the minister said that Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the country by implementing several welfares and developmental programmes under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Following the footsteps of SK Dey, the pioneer of panchayat raj institutions, the TRS Government strengthened the panchayats, paving the way for rural development," Errabelli said. The Telangana Panchayat Raj Act-2018 brought a sea change in the administration of villages, he said, referring to the transparency, accountability and efficiency.

The State government has been dispensing Rs 308 crore every month for the panchayats. So far, Rs 5,993 have been sanctioned for the developmental activities in panchayats, he added.

Earlier, only 84 gram panchayats had owned tractors, but now 12,669 panchayats have vehicles along with trolleys for water supply and other works, the Minister said. Errabelli said that the government had allocated Rs 1,554 crore for the construction of 12,751 Vaikuntadhamams (graveyards). Of which, 11,515 were constructed and being used.

"The successive governments in combined Andhra Pradesh allocated Rs 4,198 crore for drinking water supply in Telangana region between 2004 and 2014. Since the formation of Telangana, the government has spent Rs 32,500 crore for ensuring water supply to all the households in the State," Errabelli said.

The Panchayat raj department received 11 national awards in 2020 and 12 awards in 2021 with the efforts of the government. This apart, Telangana also received national-level e-Panchayat award also, he added.