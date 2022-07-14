Telangana: Major threat reduced to Kadem project as floods receded

The Kadem Narayana project in the district has survived a major disaster as the flood flow to the project has drastically reduced. The officials claimed that the threat was over as the flood water receded. They say that there is no danger at the moment. Also, the collector announced that the inflow to the project has decreased slightly, and if it decreases further, the danger will be averted. However, with weather department's rain forecast is causing fear of what will happen. At present, there is an inflow of 2.5 lakh cusecs into the project while the outflow is 2.5 lakh cusecs and officials are releasing water by lifting 17 gates.



Meanwhile, with the rains falling in the upper areas for the past few days, the Kadem project of Nirmal district is experiencing a record level of flooding. With the incessant rains, the floodwaters are coming and going, breaking the 64-year-old record like never before. Officials have declared that the water level in the project is at a dangerous level as the flood water is pouring heavily. As heavy rains fell in upper Maharashtra, a heavy flood started in the rivers from there. Apart from that, since Tuesday evening, the rainwater that has fallen in the forest areas of Nirmal and Adilabad districts has been running towards Kadem.



Due to the lack of information about the rivers in Maharashtra and the lack of knowledge of the level of flows coming from the forest areas, the authorities could not predict a huge flood. They were taken aback by the sudden flood of five lakh cusecs. At that time 17 gates out of 18 gates were lifted. A gate was left with a bang. The people of the project catchment areas stayed in panic and breathed in a sigh of relief as there is no danger to the Kadem project.