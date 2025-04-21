Telangana makes mark at World Expo 2025 in Japan, showcasing investment potential

Telangana has reached another milestone in attracting global investments, with Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy presenting the state's opportunities on the world stage at the prestigious World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Leading the “Telangana Rising” delegation, the Chief Minister engaged with several business and industrial leaders to highlight the vast investment prospects across various sectors in the state.

Speaking at the event, Mr Revanth Reddy expressed pride that Telangana was the first Indian state to participate in World Expo 2025, calling it a moment of honour. He emphasised the need to strengthen the long-standing friendship between Telangana and Japan and called for a long-term partnership rooted in innovation and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister noted that Telangana’s business-friendly industrial policies, stable governance, and world-class infrastructure are key factors drawing global interest. He extended a direct invitation to Japanese firms: “Come to Hyderabad, manufacture your products here, and make Telangana your gateway not only to the Indian market but also to the world.”

He added that this visit marks a new dawn in Telangana–Japan relations, suggesting it could be the beginning of a new chapter akin to a sunrise over Osaka Bay. He called for joint efforts between Telangana, Osaka, and international partners to build a remarkable future together.

Highlighting upcoming developments, the Chief Minister revealed that a 30,000-acre ‘Future City’ is under construction near Hyderabad, designed as a hub for eco-innovation, energy, smart mobility, and circular economy practices. He announced plans for an industrial park in collaboration with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation as part of this initiative.

Mr Reddy also spoke of the favourable ecosystem developing in the zone between Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), Radial Roads, and the upcoming 370-kilometre-long Regional Ring Road (RRR). This corridor is poised to support industries such as electric vehicles, energy storage, electronics, semiconductors, and aerospace. To support international exports, he revealed the establishment of a dry port in Telangana with access to a nearby seaport.

On environmental initiatives, he referenced the rejuvenation of the Musi River, including a 55-kilometre urban greenway, and stressed the importance of learning from the urban planning expertise of Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka.

State IT and Industries Minister Mr Duddilla Sridhar Babu also spoke at the event, highlighting Telangana’s established reputation in IT and biotechnology, while underlining the state's potential in aerospace, electronics, and textiles.

Principal Secretary for Industries, Mr Jayesh Ranjan, noted the creation of the Young India Skills University, aimed at fostering skill development with a focus on quality and discipline. He said the initiative would significantly boost employment and business opportunities across the region.

Telangana’s participation at World Expo 2025 not only underscores the state’s rising global profile but also marks a new chapter in fostering international investment and collaboration.