Telangana: Man brutally murdered infront of High Court

A murder has taken place in front of the High Court while everyone is watching after an assailant brutally stabbed a man in front of everyone and ran away.

According to the details, two men are fighting in front of gate number 6 of the High Court. The people watching thought it was a small fight. Meanwhile, a man took out a knife and stabbed and brutally murdered the other person leaving him dead.

The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital. In the past, similar incidents took place in Athapur and Miyapur recently.

