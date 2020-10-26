Telangana: Man commits suicide at girlfriend's tomb in Bhupalpally

Unable to bear the separation from his lover, a 24-year-old man committed suicide at his girlfriend's tomb who died recently with an illness. The incident occurred at Kudurupalli of Mahadevapur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday.

Mahesh, who was working as a volunteer at Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation) was in love with a woman who died recently. Since then, Mahesh was depressed over her death and decided to kill himself to catch up her after death.

On Sunday, he went to the graveyard where the woman was buried and hanged himself from a tree near to the tomb. Before taking the extreme step, the man updated his Whatsapp status stating that he could not lead his life without her.

Mahesh friends informed the victim's parents who rushed to the grave yard and found the man hanging from a tree.

Mahadevapur police registered a case and sent the body to a Mahadevpur government hospital morgue. SI Anil Kumar registered a case and launched a probe.