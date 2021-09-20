Telangana man dies at Srisailam temple
A man from Mahabubnagar in Telangana died of cardiac arrest here at Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.
According to the police, the devotee identified as Vallika Ashok, a native of Peddapalli village in Mahabubnagar district went inside the temple on Sunday morning for darshan. As he was stepping outside the temple after prayers, Ashok collapsed on the ground.
The devotees rushed him to a local hospital but was declared dead by the hospital doctors. The Srisailam police registered a case and took up an investigation.
