Telangana: Man held for trying to rape pregnant woman in hospital

Suryapet: In an inhuman incident, a lab technician of a private hospital has attempted rape on a pregnant woman. This incident took place at Kodad town in the district and came to light lately According to the sources, a woman from a village in Chilukur mandal was rushed to Tirumala private hospital in Kodad on June 10 at about 10 p.m.

Technician Srikanth in the pretext of covid test attempted Rape on Pregnant woman in lab room. On listening to the woman screaming, relatives of the woman come in and handed over Srikanth to the local police for further course of action. The pregnant woman was shifted to another hospital for treatment.

Women' organisations have expressed their concern over the inhuman act on pregnant woman with labour pains.

Kodad DSP Raghu is investigating the SC and ST atrocity case registered against hospital technician Srikanth. Meanwhile, there are information coming in that the representatives in the constituency have jumped in to save the accused. Leaders' of Women' organizations have demanded justice for the pregnant woman. Kodada DSP Raghu said, a case has been registered against the accused and is being investigated as per the complaint lodged by the kin of the victim.