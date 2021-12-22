Telangana: Maoists kill former sarpanch in Mulugu

Former sarpanch of Sooraveedu village of Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district who was abducted by the Maoists was killed.



In a letter released by Wajedu area committee secretary Shantha said that the former sarpanch K Ramesh was abducted on Monday while he was on his way to Cherla and was killed on Wednesday.

The Maoists further stated that they have killed Ramesh as he was working as a police informer and is planning kill Maoists.

Ramesh's kidnap was noticed by some villagers who informed the family. The former sarpanch's wife Kursa Rajitha requested the Maoists to release her husband and said that he was innocent. "If he was found to have committed any mistakes, the Maoists should forgive him and release immediately," she said.

However, the Maoists killed the former sarpanch on Wednesday morning and released a letter.